Agrani Bank distributes and collects loan among CMSMEs in Khulna

Khulna circle of Agrani Bank limited has organised day-long event relating to loan and other activities of the bank on Friday.

Under "Meet the customer," an incentive package for Covid-19 as declared by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the bank has distributed loans to CMSMEs transparently, obtained delayed loan immediately, the management committee conducted a seminar with circle area and corporate branch heads to implement the 100-day activity plan, among other segments during the day, reads a press release.

The event has been chaired by MD and CEO of Agrani Bank, Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam.

Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank, Abu Farah Md Nasser, spoke as the chief guest, the press release added.

Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank and Managing Director of Agrani Bank together disbursed Tk4 crore loan to CMSMEs under the package declared by the PM and provided Tk8 lakh agri loans while exchanging opinions with the new loanees.

Executive Director and observer of Bangladesh Bank AKM Fazlur Rahman, Executive Director (Khulna) of Bangladesh Bank SM Hasan Reza, Deputy Managing Director of Agrani Bank Md Anwarul Islam, General Manager of Khulna circle Md Monwar Hossain, General Manager of Agrani Bank's credit division Md Abdullah Al Mamun, General Manager of loan recovery division of Agrani Bank's head office Md Asheque Elahi, among other DGMs, AGMs, and managers of the area were present as the special guests.

Md Mehedi Hasan, manager of Agrani Bank, moderated the event.