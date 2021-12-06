Agrani Bank disburses CMSME loans among Cumilla traders

The Cumilla circle of Agrani Bank Limited disbursed loans among the cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSMEs) in Cumilla.

The loans were provided under the second phase of the stimulus package the prime minister announced to aid the enterprises affected by the coronavirus outbreak, according to a press release issued by the bank.

Agrani Bank's Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam distributed the loans among the traders being present as the chief guest at a programme organised at Fun Town Hall in Cumilla on Saturday.

At the programme, he disbursed Tk2.21 crore as regular loans, Tk16.10 crore in CMSME sector, Tk40 lakh in women entrepreneurs, Tk1.11 crore in Agri sector, Tk72 lakh among expatriate returnees and collected defaulted loans.