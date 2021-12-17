Agrani Bank disburses CMSME, Agri loans in Barishal

Banking

TBS Report
17 December, 2021, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2021, 11:22 pm

Agrani Bank disburses CMSME, Agri loans in Barishal

TBS Report
17 December, 2021, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2021, 11:22 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Agrani Bank has disbursed CMSME and agricultural loans in its Barisal circle under the second stimulus package announced by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for Covid-19 recovery.

Agrani Bank Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam handed over the loan cheques to the beneficiaries at Golam Maula Conference Room of Barishal Club on Friday, said a press release.

The state-owned bank disbursed current capital loan, CMSME loan, agricultural loan among traders of the dirstict and collected defaulted loans.

The disbursement incllude Tk6.6 million private loan, Tk95.6 million for CMSME sector, Tk5.4 million farm loan and Tk1.6 million for returned expatriates. 

Also, Tk6.4 million defaulted loans were collected from borrowers at the event.

Agrani Bank Deputy Managing Director Md Habibur Rahman Gazi, Credit Division General Manager Dr Md Abdullah Al Mamun, Recovery Division General Manager Md Ashek Elah were present at the event as special guests.

