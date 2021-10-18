Agrani Bank celebrates Sheikh Russel’s birthday

Banking

TBS Report
18 October, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2021, 09:59 pm

Agrani Bank celebrates Sheikh Russel’s birthday

Chairman of the bank, Dr Zaid Bakht presided over the programme

Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Agrani Bank Limited on Monday arranged a prayer and dua mahfil marking the 58th birth anniversary of Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, at its 760th board meeting.

Chairman of the bank, Dr Zaid Bakht presided over the programme, said a press release.

Agrani Bank Directors Mafiz Uddin Ahmed, Kashem Humayun, Dr Md Faraz Ali, AKN Manzurul Haque Lablu, Khandaker Fazle Rashid, Tanzina Ismail, Md Shahadat Hossain, Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam were present at the occasion.

Agrani Bank Limited / Sheikh Russel Day

