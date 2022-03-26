Agrani Bank celebrates the Independence Day 

TBS Report
26 March, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2022, 07:43 pm

Agrani Bank on Saturday celebrated the Independence Day with due dignity through various programmes.

The bank's Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by laying a wreath at his portrait as part of the celebration, reads a press release.

He was accompanied by Deputy Managing Directors Habibur Rahman Gazi and Anwarul Islam, General Managers, Deputy General Managers, leaders of Agrani Bank Officers Association and leaders of Muktijoddha Sangsad Sontan Command and other senior executives and officials.

Earlier, Shamsul Haque, general manager of the main branch, hoisted the flag at sunrise in front of the head office and laid a wreath at the Shaheed Zafar Bedi.

Deputy Managing Director Monirul Islam laid a wreath at the National Memorial as part of the day's programme. Leading bank executives, officers and employees were also present.

Orphanage children were given food in Teknaf of Cox's Bazar and Tetulia of Panchgarh organised by Chattogram and Rangpur circles and special prayer was organised at Gallamari branch by Khulna Circle.

Later in the afternoon, a virtual discussion meeting and cultural programme was held through webinar. 

Agrani Bank Chairman Zaid Bakht was present as the chief guest at the webinar. 

The webinar, chaired by Agrani Bank MD and CEO Mohammad Shams-Ul-Islam, was also attended by Directors, Deputy Managing Directors, General Managers and pioneers from across the country.

