Agrani Bank celebrates 102nd birth anniversary of Bangabandhu

Agrani Bank Limited celebrated 102nd birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children's Day in a befitting manner.

The bank's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam paid homage by placing wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation in front of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in city's Dhanmondi-32 on Thursday morning, said a press release.

Deputy Managing Directors Md Habibur Rahman Gazi, Md Anwarul Islam, Md Monirul Islam, and Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, secretary of Financial Institutions Division, of the bank were present there.

A discussion meeting was held on the life of Bangabandhu where Dr Zaid Bakht, chairman of the board of directors of the bank, spoke as a chief guest.

The bank's circle offices, divisional offices, and branches also arranged doa mahfil.