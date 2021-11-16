Agrani Bank becomes pioneer in bringing DVS in banking sector

TBS Report
16 November, 2021, 10:00 pm
Photo: PR
Agrani Bank inaugurated the Document Verification System (DVS) on Tuesday (November 16, 2021).

The system has been launched by Managing Director and CEO of Agrani Bank, Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam, reads a press release.

Md Monowar Hossain, general manager and chief financial officer of the bank presided over the ceremony.

Whilst speaking virtually, the opening remarks expressed optimism that officials and executives of all levels within the bank will operate in a manner so that they can maintaindebt discipline in financial institutions, increase transparency in loan sanctioning, prevent fraud by proper audit reporting, and overall, help the government increase its revenue. 

General managers of the central branch, deputy managing directors Md Rafiqul Islam, Md Habibur Rahman Gazi, Md Anwarul Islam, Md Monirul Islam, and other officials and executives of the bank were present.

