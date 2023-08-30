Affordable green housing loans available at 5% interest for 20 years

Banking

TBS Report
30 August, 2023, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2023, 11:07 pm

Related News

Affordable green housing loans available at 5% interest for 20 years

Previously, this loan could be obtained for a maximum period of 10 years.

TBS Report
30 August, 2023, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2023, 11:07 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Customers can now take affordable green housing loans for 20 years at only 5% interest from the refinance scheme formed for eco-friendly products, projects, or initiatives.

Previously, this loan could be obtained for a maximum period of 10 years.

In the new guidelines for the Tk400 crore refinance scheme, the central bank said this affordable loan could now be accessed for pre-certified green industries, green buildings, and buildings featuring green initiatives.

Previously, customers could apply for these loans only after obtaining the final certificate.

Besides, the interest rate has also been reduced at the bank and customer levels. Henceforth, the central bank will charge banks 1% interest, compared to 3% earlier.

In addition, customers previously had to pay 5-6% interest based on the loan tenure. Now customers will have to pay 5% interest on all term loans.

However, as a government priority sector, interest has to be paid at a maximum of 3% against the loan to the "solar irrigation pump" products of the agricultural sector.

The previous policy had a ceiling on availing loans from the scheme against various products. This limit has been withdrawn in the new circular. That is, any amount of loan can be taken against 70 products if there is justification.

In the new guidelines, the loan amount against the investment has been increased. Earlier, a customer would obtain a Tk80 loan against his investment of Tk100. As per the new guidelines, the customer will get Tk70 for his investment of Tk100.

Earlier, the loan grace period was 6-18 months; under the new guidelines, it has been fixed at a maximum of 12 months.

According to the circular, the state-owned banks will be able to give loans under this refinance scheme without any conditions. However, non-performing loans must be below 10% for commercial banks to take loans from the scheme. This condition was not present in the previous circular.

A senior official at the central bank said, "We have had discussions with several parties, including banks. They gave us various suggestions. Some of them are good, so we have accepted them.

"Earlier, there were some hurdles to taking an affordable green housing loan. They have been removed by the new guidelines. As a result, the lower and lower-middle-class people will benefit from getting loans from the refinance scheme."

According to the new circular, these loans will be taken against 70 products under eco-friendly products, projects, or initiatives. Earlier, it was 68. Two new products, named Lithium Battery Manufacturing Plant and Jute Products Manufacturing Industry, have been added.

Earlier, there were different loan tenures for different products, but in the new circular, loans will be given for 3-10 years for all types of products.

Bangladesh / Top News

Green Loan / Banking / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Located at the south-western end of Old Dhaka, Shahidnagar sits along the shores of the Buriganga River. The neighbourhood is congested with buildings and narrow alleys, like the rest of the Old Dhaka area. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life in Shahidnagar: One of world's densest urban areas

18h | Panorama
CSA draft approved: Old wine in a new bottle?

CSA draft approved: Old wine in a new bottle?

17h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

What to look for when you’re buying a new shower

1d | Habitat
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group&#039;s pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia on 24 June 2023. File Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

Wagner in Africa: The impact of Prighozin's death

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tigers to start their Asia Cup mission against defending champion Sri Lanka

Tigers to start their Asia Cup mission against defending champion Sri Lanka

7h | TBS SPORTS
What is the reason for the huge interest of the audience in 'Jawan'?

What is the reason for the huge interest of the audience in 'Jawan'?

6h | TBS Entertainment
Barcelona’s youngster with Messi’s prowess

Barcelona’s youngster with Messi’s prowess

11h | TBS SPORTS
F-16, a game changer or not?

F-16, a game changer or not?

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

6
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank