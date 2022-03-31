ADB supports trade facilitation in Bangladesh

Banking

TBS Report
31 March, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2022, 04:12 pm

Related News

ADB supports trade facilitation in Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 March, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2022, 04:12 pm
Asian Development Bank. Photo: Collected
Asian Development Bank. Photo: Collected

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $143 million loan package to support the government of Bangladesh's efforts to accelerate growth by improving efficiency, predictability, and security of cross-border trade.

The ADB loan package includes a $90 million policy-based loan, which will support reforms in areas including bringing the country's customs legal frameworks in compliance with international standards, improving cargo clearance processes, and strengthening the capacity of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) and the Ministry of Commerce, said a press release today (31 March).

According to the media release, Bangladesh has been carrying out trade facilitation strategies to enhance export diversification and competitiveness by improving the quality of exports, signing bilateral trade and investment cooperation agreements, and promoting trade through better coordination among border agencies and private stakeholders.

"ADB's assistance supports the government's goal of accelerating economic growth through industrialisation and trade," said ADB Principal Economist Tadateru Hayashi.

"The programme will help diversify the country's export products and destinations. Improved connectivity will facilitate sub-regional trade and commerce among the South Asia Sub-regional Economic Cooperation countries."

To complement the policy reforms, a $53 million project loan will construct integrated land customs stations and land ports of NBR and the Bangladesh Land Port Authority (BLPA) at Akhaura, Sonamasjid, and Tamabil border crossing points (BCPs). Facilities and equipment for customs clearance and cargo transshipment operations will also be installed. 

ADB will provide a $1.5 million technical assistance grant from its Technical Assistance Special Fund to support the modernisation of the customs legal framework and coordination among the border agencies, prepare an operationalisation plan of central customs facilities, strengthen NBR's capacity to implement modernised customs operations at BCPs, and build the project implementation capacity of NBR and BLPA.

ADB / Trade

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

People stand in a long queue to buy kerosene oil for kerosene cookers amid a shortage of domestic gas due to country&#039;s economic crisis, at a fuel station in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 21 March, 2022. Photo: Reuters

What's behind Sri Lanka's economic crisis?

1h | Panorama
Photo: Maliha Fairooz

British museums are free. But at what cost?

3h | Panorama
The main reason behind the price hike is the absence of updated supply and demand data 

The main reason behind the price hike is the absence of updated supply and demand data 

4h | Panorama
How corporate boycotts could backfire

How corporate boycotts could backfire

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

History of lipstick

History of lipstick

8m | Videos
Barca Femeni smashes Real Madrid Femenino breaking attendance record

Barca Femeni smashes Real Madrid Femenino breaking attendance record

13m | Videos
Regions at risk of going underwater due to climate change

Regions at risk of going underwater due to climate change

18m | Videos
When law enforcers break law…only to hurt themselves

When law enforcers break law…only to hurt themselves

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

3
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

4
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online