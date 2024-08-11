Action against those who attacked banks: Salehuddin

TBS Report
11 August, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2024, 01:45 pm

The financial adviser announced plans to recruit a new governor of the Bangladesh Bank and chairman of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission immediately

Dr Salehuddin Ahmed. Illustration: TBS
Finance and Planning Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed addressed recent attacks on banks, including Islami banks, and assured that actions will be taken against those responsible.

"I know that some people are attacking banks, including Islami banks, and we will take action," he said after an introductory meeting with Finance Division officials at the finance ministry today (11 August).

"We would be discussing the situation with law enforcement agencies to ensure necessary actions are being taken," He added. 

The financial adviser also announced plans to recruit a new governor of Bangladesh Bank and chairman of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission immediately.

He advised officers to "work tactfully for the well-being of the people."

Regarding the liquidity crisis affecting branches and ATMs, Salehuddin acknowledged it as a critical moment, saying, "It's a crisis moment. We need to take action now, and things will improve soon."

The meeting was attended by Finance Secretary Khairuzzaman Mozumder, National Board of Revenue Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmantul Munim, and Financial Institutions Division Secretary Abdur Rahim Khan.

