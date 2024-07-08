ACC sends letter to cenbank seeking details of alleged Tk3,300cr loan fraud of Islami Bank: Source

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) yesterday (7 June) sent a letter to the Bangladesh Bank to inquire about the details of the alleged Tk3,300 crore loan fraud of Islami Bank in December 2022, according to a source.

In the letter, the Bangladesh Bank was asked to send within the next seven working days certified photocopies of Bangladesh Bank's inspection or audit report on the loan and other relevant documents required for ACC's investigation, the source said.

In 2022, the central bank found anonymous loans of about Tk3,300 crore distributed through three branches of Islami Bank in Chattogram. Loans were reportedly given to Century Food Products, United Super Traders and Murad Enterprises but the central bank did not find the existence of these companies at the address used in the loan documents.