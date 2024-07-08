ACC sends letter to cenbank seeking details of alleged Tk3,300cr loan fraud of Islami Bank: Source

Banking

TBS Report
08 July, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 05:16 pm

Related News

ACC sends letter to cenbank seeking details of alleged Tk3,300cr loan fraud of Islami Bank: Source

TBS Report
08 July, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 05:16 pm
Logo of Islami Bank. Photo: Collected
Logo of Islami Bank. Photo: Collected

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) yesterday (7 June) sent a letter to the Bangladesh Bank to inquire about the details of the alleged Tk3,300 crore loan fraud of Islami Bank in December 2022, according to a source. 

In the letter, the Bangladesh Bank was asked to send within the next seven working days certified photocopies of Bangladesh Bank's inspection or audit report on the loan and other relevant documents required for ACC's investigation, the source said.

In 2022, the central bank found anonymous loans of about Tk3,300 crore distributed through three branches of Islami Bank in Chattogram. Loans were reportedly given to Century Food Products, United Super Traders and Murad Enterprises but the central bank did not find the existence of these companies at the address used in the loan documents.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Islami Bank / Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) / Bangladesh Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 2022, sculptor Tejosh Halder has set up his studio in Hazaribagh. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Once a tannery hub, Hazaribagh is becoming Dhaka's new art neighbourhood

8h | Panorama
Photos: Courtesy

5 small accessories that go a long way during trips

8h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Honda X-blade: Top-notch practicality with high efficiency and low-cost maintenance

1d | Wheels
Archaea are extremophiles, capable of surviving in extreme conditions (like boiling hot springs). Photo: Anastassiya Bornstein

Third form of life makes energy in 'remarkable' ways, scientists discover

1d | Science

More Videos from TBS

Boeing will plead guilt to criminal fraud charge

Boeing will plead guilt to criminal fraud charge

27m | Videos
Two top T20I wicket-takers in 2024 season are Bangladeshis

Two top T20I wicket-takers in 2024 season are Bangladeshis

1h | Videos
Two top T20I wicket-takers in 2024 season are Bangladeshis

Two top T20I wicket-takers in 2024 season are Bangladeshis

1h | Videos
Anti-Quota Protest: rail blockade in Mymensingh

Anti-Quota Protest: rail blockade in Mymensingh

2h | Videos