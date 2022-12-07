ACC to investigate 3 Islamic banks over scam

Banking

UNB
07 December, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2022, 06:13 pm

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Wednesday officially decided to investigate alleged corruption of three Islamic banks against allegations of misappropriating Tk34,000 crore.

In response to a question from journalists, Secretary of the Commission Md Mahbub Hossain said in a media briefing that they would start working soon.

The three banks are – Islami Bank, Social Islami Bank and First Security Islami Bank.

Mahbub said that a decision was taken from the ACC to investigate alleged irregularities involving loans of three banks that operate based on Islamic Sharia. After appointing the inquiry officer, he will start the proceedings.

According to another official the process of forming a team of three members under the leadership of the Deputy Director of ACC is underway.

Earlier on 1 December, five lawyers wrote to ACC and BFIU, asking for an investigation by attaching the reports published in three national dailies on the scam involving three banks.

Top News / Crime

ACC / Bank scam / Islami Bank

