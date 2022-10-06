Abul Kalam Azad becomes new Bangladesh Bank spokesperson

Banking

TBS Report
06 October, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2022, 10:14 pm

Related News

Abul Kalam Azad becomes new Bangladesh Bank spokesperson

TBS Report
06 October, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2022, 10:14 pm
Executive Director and Spokesperson of Bangladesh Bank GM Abul Kalam Azad. Photo: Courtesy
Executive Director and Spokesperson of Bangladesh Bank GM Abul Kalam Azad. Photo: Courtesy

Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank (BB) GM Abul Kalam Azad has been appointed as the bank's new spokesperson.

The Human Resources Department of Bangladesh Bank on Thursday (6 October) issued a letter in this regard, signed by director of the department Md Golam Mostafa.

Generally, the responsibility of the spokesperson is to address the media over various issues related to the banking and financial sectors.

Besides, Anwarul Islam, director of off-site supervision, and Saeda Khanam, director of communications and publications, have been nominated as assistant spokespersons.

Earlier, the central bank's executive director Serajul Islam served in this position from 22 July 2018 for four years. He retired on completing 59 years of service.

Abul Kalam Azad joined the Bangladesh Bank as assistant director in 1992.

Prior to this, he obtained his honours, masters and diploma in Economics from the University of Dhaka.

Abul performed his duties in the central bank's Research Department, Monetary Policy Department, Governor Secretariat and Department of Communications and Publications with skill and dedication.

He visited various countries including US, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and India for overseas training.

Top News

spokesperson / Bangladesh Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Self-learning made easy: 10 tips for learning more quickly and effectively

Self-learning made easy: 10 tips for learning more quickly and effectively

10h | Pursuit
Graphic: TBS

Chardike.com: A Korean products platform from a Bangladeshi immersed in Korean culture

15h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The ills of our banking system

14h | Panorama
Mapping our genetic ties to Neanderthals deserved a Nobel

Mapping our genetic ties to Neanderthals deserved a Nobel

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The story of a specially-abled teacher

The story of a specially-abled teacher

2h | Videos
James Bond marks 60 years on the silver screen

James Bond marks 60 years on the silver screen

2h | Videos
James Webb Space Telescope captures Neptune's rings

James Webb Space Telescope captures Neptune's rings

2h | Videos
'Afternoon nap', beneficial or harmful

'Afternoon nap', beneficial or harmful

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan International Airlines withdraws objectionable memo on cabin crew’s dress code