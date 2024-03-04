Abu Farah Md Nasser appointed policy advisor of Bangladesh Bank

Abu Farah Md Nasser has been appointed as policy advisor of Bangladesh Bank for the next one year, effective from 3 March 2024.

The Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance issued a notification in this regard today (4 March).

Before this, Nasser was a deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank.

Nasser started his career as a senior officer of Agrani Bank. Later he joined Bangladesh Bank in 1988 as an assistant director.

During his long career, he served in various important departments of Bangladesh Bank including the Human Resource Department, Microcredit Regulatory Authority, Banking Regulations and Policy Department, and Bangladesh Bank Chattogram Office.

Nasser was born in a Muslim family in Lohaimuri village of Burichang upazila in Cumilla. He holds a bachelors and master's degree in accounting from Dhaka University.