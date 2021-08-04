ABTI organises virtual training on branch management

Agrani Bank Training Institute (ABTI) has organised a 10-day long virtual training course on branch management.

Eighty-one branch managers joined the training course titled "Development of Leadership quality of Branch Management" on Wednesday, says a press release.

Agrani Bank Chairman Dr Zaid Bakht inaugurated the training course as chief guest and conduct a training session as well.

In his speech, Dr Zahid discussed about the role of banking in the development of the national economy.

Md Rafiqul Islam, deputy managing director of Agrani Bank, was present as special guest.