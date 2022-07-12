Abdur Rouf Talukder takes charge as Bangladesh Bank governor

The newly-appointed Bangladesh Bank governor Abdur Rouf Talukder took charge of the central bank on Tuesday (12 July).

He was received as the 12th governor of the Bangladesh Bank by the officials of the central bank.

On behalf of the officials of the Bangladesh Bank, the deputy governors welcomed the new governor with flowers.

A ceremony was also held to mark his tenure as the new governor.

Abdur Rouf Talukder, a senior secretary at the finance ministry, was appointed the new governor of the Bangladesh Bank for a four-year term on 11 June.

He succeeded former governor Fazle Kabir, whose tenure as the central bank chief ended on 3 July.