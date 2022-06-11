Abdur Rouf new Bangladesh Bank governor

Abdur Rouf Talukder has been made the new governor of the Bangladesh Bank for the next four years.

The Financial Institutions Division under the Ministry of Finance issued a notification announcing his recruitment in the post on Saturday (11 June).

Prior to serving this post, Abdur Rouf has been the senior secretary at the Finance Division.

He joined the Bangladesh Civil Service in February, 1988 and worked in wide range of government positions in his long illustrious career.

His specialisation in public finance and economic management has brought him back to Finance Division at almost every rank of his career.

He worked more than 18 years in Finance Division before elevating to the position of Finance Secretary on 17 July 2018.