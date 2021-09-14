Abdul Mannan becomes Karmasangsthan Bank MD

Banking

TBS Report
14 September, 2021, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2021, 06:10 pm

Related News

Abdul Mannan becomes Karmasangsthan Bank MD

TBS Report
14 September, 2021, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2021, 06:10 pm
Abdul Mannan becomes Karmasangsthan Bank MD

Md Abdul Mannan has been appointed managing director (MD) of Karmasangsthan Bank.

Prior to this appointment, he served Sonali Bank Limited as the deputy managing director, said a press release issued from Karmasangsthan Bank.

Md Abdul Mannan served Karmasangsthan Bank since 1999 as a branch manager, regional manager, deputy general manager, general manager and deputy managing director at the head office. 

He completed his Honours and Masters degrees in Finance from Dhaka University. He also attained MBA degree and passed Diplomaed Associate of the Institute of Bankers, Bangladesh (DAIBB) exam after entering into banking job. 

Karmasangsthan Bank / Abdul Mannan

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

1d | Videos
Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

1d | Videos
South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

1d | Videos
Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

2
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

3
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

4
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

5
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

6
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world