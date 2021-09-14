Abdul Mannan becomes Karmasangsthan Bank MD

Md Abdul Mannan has been appointed managing director (MD) of Karmasangsthan Bank.

Prior to this appointment, he served Sonali Bank Limited as the deputy managing director, said a press release issued from Karmasangsthan Bank.

Md Abdul Mannan served Karmasangsthan Bank since 1999 as a branch manager, regional manager, deputy general manager, general manager and deputy managing director at the head office.

He completed his Honours and Masters degrees in Finance from Dhaka University. He also attained MBA degree and passed Diplomaed Associate of the Institute of Bankers, Bangladesh (DAIBB) exam after entering into banking job.