Abdul Kader joins Bangladesh Commerce Bank as DMD

Abdul Kader joined as the Deputy Managing Director of Bangladesh Commerce Bank Limited on 6 July.

Prior to his joining in BCBL, he was the Senior Executive Vice President of Union Bank, according to a press release.

He started his banking career at First Security Islami Bank after obtaining Bachelor's (Honors) and Master's degrees from Dhaka University. 

He has traveled to Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Switzerland, Denmark, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore and India on official business.

Abdul Kader was born in Khilbaichha village of Laxmipur District.

Bangladesh Commerce Bank Limited

