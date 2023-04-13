Abdul Jabbar new Janata Bank MD

Md Abdul Jabbar has been appointed as the new Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the state-owned Janata Bank for three years.

The Financial Institutions Division under the Ministry of Finance issued an order regarding his appointment on Thursday (13 April).

Abdul Jabbar is currently working as MD of Bangladesh Krishi Bank.

Prior to this, he served as Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of Janata Bank. During his tenure at Janata Bank, he served as Head of Human Resources, Credit, FTD, SME, Retail Customer Department and IT Department as well as branch and area head.

He received the Best Manager Award in recognition of his work.