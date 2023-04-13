Abdul Jabbar new Janata Bank MD

Banking

TBS Report
13 April, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2023, 08:19 pm

Related News

Abdul Jabbar new Janata Bank MD

TBS Report
13 April, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2023, 08:19 pm
Abdul Jabbar new Janata Bank MD

Md Abdul Jabbar has been appointed as the new Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the state-owned Janata Bank for three years.

The Financial Institutions Division under the Ministry of Finance issued an order regarding his appointment on Thursday (13 April).

Abdul Jabbar is currently working as MD of Bangladesh Krishi Bank. 

Prior to this, he served as Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of Janata Bank. During his tenure at Janata Bank, he served as Head of Human Resources, Credit, FTD, SME, Retail Customer Department and IT Department as well as branch and area head. 

He received the Best Manager Award in recognition of his work.

Janata Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: eBird

Vulture poisoning exposes flaws in our conservation efforts

10h | Earth
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023)

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023) : One life, dedicated for the good of many

10h | Panorama
Broken backbone: The lives of school teachers in Bangladesh

Broken backbone: The lives of school teachers in Bangladesh

12h | Panorama
The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

1d | Health

More Videos from TBS

Traders have started to sit in Bangabazar

Traders have started to sit in Bangabazar

3h | TBS Stories
Country jewelry to celebrate Bengali festivals

Country jewelry to celebrate Bengali festivals

3h | TBS Stories
US docu leak set back for Ukraine

US docu leak set back for Ukraine

1h | TBS World
All respect to Dr Zafrullah at Shaheed Minar

All respect to Dr Zafrullah at Shaheed Minar

5h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

4
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

6
File photo
Bangladesh

HC grants bail to Rana Plaza owner