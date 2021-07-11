Abdul Hai Sarker reelected as chairman of Dhaka Bank

Mr Abdul Hai Sarker has recently been re-elected as the chairman of Dhaka Bank Limited.

Mr Sarker was born in a respectable Muslim family of Sirajganj. He accomplished his post-graduation (M Com) from the Dhaka University in 1970, reads a press release on Sunday.

His sincere effort and dynamic leadership culminated in a large business conglomerate in the name of Purbani Group. He has recently been elected as the executive board member of International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Bangladesh.

Mr Sarker is also the founder chairman of Dhaka Bank, former president of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA), the former vice-chairman of Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) and a former director of Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI).

He is also the member of the Board of Trustees of Independent University of both Dhaka and Chittagong. He is the founder member of the Board of Trustees of Bangladesh Enterprise Institute (BEI) and former associate director of International Cotton Association based in Liverpool, UK.

Alongside his profession, he has been playing a commendable role in social welfare and community development. He is running a free Children Clinic for treating about 150 children age below five years daily for the last 7 years in Belkuchi upazilla of Sirajganj.

He has also been accorded Commercially Important Person (CIP) status by the Government of People's Republic of Bangladesh.