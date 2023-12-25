ABB elects new board of governors for 2024-2025

The Association of Bankers Bangladesh Limited (ABB) has announced the election of its new board of governors and office bearers for the term 2024-2025.

The election was held at the ABB's 26th Annual General Meeting in Dhaka on 23 December, reads a press release.

Selim RF Hussain, managing director and CEO of BRAC Bank PLC, has been unanimously re-elected as the chairman of ABB. Hussain's re-election marks a continuation of his leadership following his successful term as chairman from 2022 to 2023.

Along with Hussain, the ABB members also elected three vice chairmen - Mohammed Monirul Moula, MD & CEO, Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC; Mashrur Arefin, MD & CEO, City Bank PLC; and Abul Kashem Md Shirin, MD & CEO, Dutch Bangla Bank PLC. Two other senior officials were also elected by the ABB members - a new secretary general, Hassan O Rashid, MD & CEO, Prime Bank PLC; and a Treasurer, Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, MD & CEO, Midland Bank Ltd.

The newly elected board of governors, comprising 16 members, will officially take charge starting 1 January 2024.

Under the leadership of Hussain, the board is committed to furthering the mission and objectives of ABB, fostering collaboration within the banking sector, and contributing to the overall economic growth of Bangladesh.

The ABB extends its heartfelt congratulations to all newly elected members of the Board of Governors and expresses gratitude to the outgoing board for their service.

