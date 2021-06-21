AB Bank signs MoU with SA Group of Industries

AB Bank Limited recently signed a memorandum of understanding with SA Group of Industries.

Under this agreement, collections of SA Group will be routed through AB Bank branches and agent outlets, reads a press release.

Some 2500 employees of SA Group will maintain salary account with AB Bank and will be able to enjoy credit card facilities of the bank.

Mr Tarique Afzal, president and managing director of the bank and Mr Md Shahabuddin Alam, chairman of SA Group of Industries signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

SA Group has been contributing in the field of consumer goods and other industries as well for the last 33 years.

AB Bank, the first private commercial bank in the country, has been associated with the economic development of the country for the last four decades.