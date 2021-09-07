AB bank signs agreement with Cardiff International School

AB Bank Limited has signed an agreement with the Cardiff International School Dhaka in a programme on Tuesday.

Under the agreement, all students of Cardiff International School Dhaka will be able to pay school tuition fees via online and at any branches of the bank, said a press release.

In addition, employees of Cardiff International School will be able to enjoy exclusive benefits under AB Bank's Employee Banking.

Nazia Barkat, Head of Employee Banking and School Banking of AB Bank Limited and Ayesha Shormin Chowdhury, Principal and Academic Head of Cardiff International School Dhaka signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Abdur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director of AB Bank along with other senior officials from both the organisations were also present on the occasion.