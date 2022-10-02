AB Bank signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank

AB Bank Limited has signed an agreement with the Bangladesh Bank for disbursement of loans under the Tk1,000 crore refinancing scheme aimed at increasing the production of wheat and maize.

AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan, deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank, Abul Kalam Azad, director of Agriculture Credit Department, Bangladesh Bank and Mahmudul Alam, deputy managing director of AB Bank were present on the occasion.

Other senior officials of Agriculture Credit Department, Bangladesh Bank and AB Bank Limited were also present at the signing ceremony.