AB Bank signs agreement on automated challan system

Banking

TBS Report
02 August, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2021, 05:28 pm

Related News

AB Bank signs agreement on automated challan system

Under this agreement all the branches of AB Bank will collect Passport Fees, VAT, Tax and other government fees

TBS Report
02 August, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2021, 05:28 pm
AB Bank signs agreement on automated challan system

AB Bank Limited has become the first among all the private banks to sign an agreement on Automated Challan System (ACS) with the Bangladesh Bank. 

Under this agreement all the branches of AB Bank will collect Passport Fees, VAT, Tax and other government fees, said a press release.  

The agreement was signed by Md Forkan Hossain, General Manager of Bangladesh Bank and Sajjad Hussain, President and Managing Director (Current Charge) of AB Bank Limited in the  presence of Ahmed Jamal, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank. 

AKM Mohiuddin Azad, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank and other senior officials of both the organisations were also present there.

Economy

AB Bank / AB Bank Limited / Automated Challan System

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Billion dollars through agro exports

TBS Today: Billion dollars through agro exports

23h | Videos
TBS Today: Dengue fear spreads

TBS Today: Dengue fear spreads

2d | Videos
The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

2d | Videos
Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

4
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

5
Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank
Bangladesh

Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 