AB Bank signs agreement on automated challan system

AB Bank Limited has become the first among all the private banks to sign an agreement on Automated Challan System (ACS) with the Bangladesh Bank.

Under this agreement all the branches of AB Bank will collect Passport Fees, VAT, Tax and other government fees, said a press release.

The agreement was signed by Md Forkan Hossain, General Manager of Bangladesh Bank and Sajjad Hussain, President and Managing Director (Current Charge) of AB Bank Limited in the presence of Ahmed Jamal, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank.

AKM Mohiuddin Azad, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank and other senior officials of both the organisations were also present there.