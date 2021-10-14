AB Bank settles claim of Tk20 lakh against 'AB Nishchinto' account of deceased customer

Banking

TBS Report
14 October, 2021, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 14 October, 2021, 06:21 pm

Related News

AB Bank settles claim of Tk20 lakh against 'AB Nishchinto' account of deceased customer

The insurance covers up to Tk80 lakhs, the highest amount offered in the banking industry

TBS Report
14 October, 2021, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 14 October, 2021, 06:21 pm
Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

AB Bank Ltd handed over a cheque of Tk20 lakhs to the nominee of a deceased "AB Nishchinto" Account holder where the account holder had her life insurance coverage from Metlife.

"AB Nishchinto" is a Fixed Deposit Account where the account holder would get life insurance with Metlife without paying any premium, said a press release.  

The insurance covers up to Tk80 lakhs, the highest amount offered in the banking industry.

AB Bank Deputy Managing Directors Abdur Rahman and Mahmudul Alam; MetLife  Deputy Managing Director and  Chief Operations Officer Kamrul Anam along with other senior officials from both the organisations were present on the occasion.

AB Bank / AB Nishchinto

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

$100cr foreign investment on cards, Asians push for Bangladesh

$100cr foreign investment on cards, Asians push for Bangladesh

2h | Videos
Elusive Asian golden cat in Bangladesh

Elusive Asian golden cat in Bangladesh

2h | Videos
Remembering Dr Enamul Haque

Remembering Dr Enamul Haque

2h | Videos
Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

2
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

3
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

4
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

5
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

6
Bangladeshi Mostafiz named among World's most influential people in Denim
RMG

Bangladeshi Mostafiz named among World's most influential people in Denim