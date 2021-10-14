AB Bank settles claim of Tk20 lakh against 'AB Nishchinto' account of deceased customer

AB Bank Ltd handed over a cheque of Tk20 lakhs to the nominee of a deceased "AB Nishchinto" Account holder where the account holder had her life insurance coverage from Metlife.

"AB Nishchinto" is a Fixed Deposit Account where the account holder would get life insurance with Metlife without paying any premium, said a press release.

The insurance covers up to Tk80 lakhs, the highest amount offered in the banking industry.

AB Bank Deputy Managing Directors Abdur Rahman and Mahmudul Alam; MetLife Deputy Managing Director and Chief Operations Officer Kamrul Anam along with other senior officials from both the organisations were present on the occasion.