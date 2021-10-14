AB Bank settles claim of Tk20 lakh against 'AB Nishchinto' account of deceased customer
The insurance covers up to Tk80 lakhs, the highest amount offered in the banking industry
AB Bank Ltd handed over a cheque of Tk20 lakhs to the nominee of a deceased "AB Nishchinto" Account holder where the account holder had her life insurance coverage from Metlife.
"AB Nishchinto" is a Fixed Deposit Account where the account holder would get life insurance with Metlife without paying any premium, said a press release.
AB Bank Deputy Managing Directors Abdur Rahman and Mahmudul Alam; MetLife Deputy Managing Director and Chief Operations Officer Kamrul Anam along with other senior officials from both the organisations were present on the occasion.