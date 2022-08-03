AB Bank receives award from Large Taxpayers Unit

AB Bank Limited was awarded for being one of the highest taxpayers in banking sector for 2021-22 fiscal year at the Large Taxpayers Unit (LTU).

AB Bank President and Managing Director Tarique Afzal received the Award of recognition from AKM Badiul Alam, director general, Central Intelligence Cell (CIC), National Board of Revenue, said a press release.

Md Iqbal Hossain, Commissioner of Taxes, Large Taxpayers Unit (LTU), Rawnak Afroz, Commissioner of Taxes, Taxes Appeal Zone-2, KM Mohiuddin Ahmed, AB Bank Deputy Managing Director and CFO of along with senior officials of Large Taxpayers Unit and other Banks were also present in the award giving ceremony.