AB Bank offers free foodpanda gift vouchers to customers

AB Bank has announced to give away free foodpanda gift vouchers to selected customers, following a recently signed agreement between the two parties.

Md Rezaul Shahriar, head of Product & Segments of AB Bank and Syed Fayad Munaim, head of Corporate Sales of foodpanda Bangladesh signed the agreement, reads a press statement on Thursday.

Abdur Rahman, deputy managing director of AB Bank and Shahrukh Hasnine, sales director of foodpanda Bangladesh were present at the ceremony among other senior executives of both organisations.