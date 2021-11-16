AB Bank inaugurates online A-Challan system service

AB Bank recently inaugurated online A-Challan service, an initiative of the Ministry of Finance and Bangladesh Bank, with AB Internet Banking (AB Direct).

Under this arrangement, income tax, passport fees and other government revenue can be paid through AB Internet Banking, reads a press release.

This service was inaugurated by President and Managing Director of AB Bank Limited, Tarique Afzal, the press release further stated.

AKM Mukhlesur Rahman, senior functional consultant, Zobayer Ahamed, junior consultant (executive) of the Ministry of Finance, Rafiqul Islam and Tariqul Islam, joint directors and Muhammad Din Islam, assistant director (general) of Bangladesh Bank along with other senior officials were also present on the occasion.