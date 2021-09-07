AB Bank inaugurates an ATM booth at Gulshan Club

Banking

TBS Report
07 September, 2021, 10:40 am
Last modified: 07 September, 2021, 10:47 am

Related News

AB Bank inaugurates an ATM booth at Gulshan Club

President & Managing Director of the Bank, Mr. Tarique Afzal inaugurated the booth along with Capt. Saifur Rahman, President, Gulshan Club Limited.

TBS Report
07 September, 2021, 10:40 am
Last modified: 07 September, 2021, 10:47 am
Inauguration of an AB Bank Limited ATM booth at Gulshan Club
Inauguration of an AB Bank Limited ATM booth at Gulshan Club

AB Bank Limited inaugurated an ATM booth at Gulshan Club on 6 September 2021, states a press release. 

President & Managing Director of the Bank, Mr. Tarique Afzal inaugurated the booth along with Capt. Saifur Rahman, President, Gulshan Club Limited.

The event was also attended by the Senior Executives of the bank along with the Board of Directors of Gulshan Club Limited.

AB Bank Limited / ATM Booth

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

16h | Videos
Ground Force: Conceptual storytelling album

Ground Force: Conceptual storytelling album

16h | Videos
Endangered Dolphins

Endangered Dolphins

16h | Videos
Afghanistan's all-female orchestra ‘Zohra’ falls silent

Afghanistan's all-female orchestra ‘Zohra’ falls silent

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

3
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

4
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

6
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places