AB Bank inaugurates an ATM booth at Gulshan Club

Inauguration of an AB Bank Limited ATM booth at Gulshan Club

AB Bank Limited inaugurated an ATM booth at Gulshan Club on 6 September 2021, states a press release.

President & Managing Director of the Bank, Mr. Tarique Afzal inaugurated the booth along with Capt. Saifur Rahman, President, Gulshan Club Limited.

The event was also attended by the Senior Executives of the bank along with the Board of Directors of Gulshan Club Limited.