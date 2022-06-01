AB Bank gets two new DMDs

From left- Syed Mizanur Rahman and KM Mohiuddin Ahmed
From left- Syed Mizanur Rahman and KM Mohiuddin Ahmed

Syed Mizanur Rahman and KM Mohiuddin Ahmed have recently been promoted as the deputy managing directors of AB Bank Limited. 

Syed Mizanur Rahman has over 25 years of banking experience. under his leadership retail banking division, agent banking division & business development unit were established in AB Bank.    

Before joining AB Bank, he worked for Dhaka Bank, IPDC, Bank Al Falah and United Commercial Bank. Over the years he acquired extensive knowledge in different segments of the banking industry with a distinct focus on branch banking, retail, process transformation, business development and corporate communication. He completed his MBA from Institute of Business Administration (Major in Finance), University of Dhaka.

KM Mohiuddin Ahmed joined AB Bank in 2003. Having more than 19 years' experience in the Bank, he worked in different positions at Department of Accounts and Finance. He has extensive experience in the arena of financial management, financial control, capital management, taxation, budgetary management etc. He also worked as core team member and track lead of the core business software up-gradation project of the Bank.

He has completed his graduation and post-graduation from Accounting and Information Systems (AIS) Department of Dhaka University. He attended different training programs, workshops, seminars at home and abroad.
 

