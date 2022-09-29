AB Bank and Bangabandhu Shishu Kishor Mela celebrate PM Hasina’s 76th birthday

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 76th Birth Anniversary was celebrated by AB Bank Limited and the central committee of Bangabandhu Shishu Kishor Mela at Tungipara, Gopalganj on September 28, 2022.

On the occasion, Quran Khani followed by dua mahfil was performed at the Mausoleum of the Father of the Nation, said a press release.

Besides, a drawing competition was organised for the children and distributed prizes among the winners.

Photo: Courtesy

Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Chief Advisor of Central Bangabandhu Shishu Kishor Mela was the chief guest of the programme.

AB Bank Limited President and Managing Director Tarique Afzal and Monoranjan Ghoshal, word soldier of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra were present as special guest along with others.