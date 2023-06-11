9 banks waived off Tk 8,405cr in loan interest in 2022

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Sunday said six state-owned and three specialised banks waived off Tk8,405 crore in loan interest in 2022.

The six-state owned banks are – Agrani Bank, Bangladesh Development Bank, Basic Bank, Janata Bank, Rupali Bank and Sonali Bank.

The three specialised banks are—Bangladesh Krishi Bank, Probashi Kallyan Bank and Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank.

In reply to a tabled question from Jatiya Party MP elected from Rangpur Mashiur Rahman Ranga, the minister said, the Boards of Directors of the nine banks approved interest waiver proposal of Tk 8,405 crore in favour of 4,621 customers in 2022.

The finance minister said in 2022, the interest waiver facility of Tk1,620.83 crore of these banks has been implemented.

Mustafa Kamal said there is no opportunity to waive off the principal amount of the scheduled banks.

He said the interest waiver benefits of state-owned banks have nothing to do with the bankruptcy of any bank.