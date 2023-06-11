9 banks waived off Tk 8,405cr in loan interest in 2022

Banking

UNB
11 June, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2023, 08:20 pm

Related News

9 banks waived off Tk 8,405cr in loan interest in 2022

UNB
11 June, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2023, 08:20 pm
9 banks waived off Tk 8,405cr in loan interest in 2022

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Sunday said six state-owned and three specialised banks waived off Tk8,405 crore in loan interest in 2022.

The six-state owned banks are – Agrani Bank, Bangladesh Development Bank, Basic Bank, Janata Bank, Rupali Bank and Sonali Bank.

The three specialised banks are—Bangladesh Krishi Bank, Probashi Kallyan Bank and Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank.

In reply to a tabled question from Jatiya Party MP elected from Rangpur Mashiur Rahman Ranga, the minister said, the Boards of Directors of the nine banks approved interest waiver proposal of Tk 8,405 crore in favour of 4,621 customers in 2022.

The finance minister said in 2022, the interest waiver facility of Tk1,620.83 crore of these banks has been implemented.

Mustafa Kamal said there is no opportunity to waive off the principal amount of the scheduled banks.

He said the interest waiver benefits of state-owned banks have nothing to do with the bankruptcy of any bank.

 

Top News

Banks / loan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Melody in Style: The dynamic fusion of music and fashion

5h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Apple Vision Pro: The future of computers?

5h | Tech
Photo: TBS

ChatGPT is phenomenal, but try these 7 sites to finish hours of work in minutes

5h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

4h | TBS Stories
Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

1d | TBS Face to Face
You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

1d | TBS Markets
Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

2d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

2
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

4
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

5
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'

6
An anatomy of power crisis
Energy

An anatomy of power crisis