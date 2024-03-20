80 commercial bank branches to distribute new notes from 31 March

Banking

TBS Report
20 March, 2024, 05:35 pm
Each individual will be limited to receiving new notes only once.

Representational Photo: Mumit M
Representational Photo: Mumit M

At least 80 branches of the country's various commercial banks will distribute new currency notes from 31 March to 9 April, except on weekends and government holidays, marking the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The information was disclosed by the Bangladesh Bank (BB) in a notification issued today (20 March).

The notification said new bank notes will be available at various offices under the Bangladesh Bank.

Besides, special arrangements have been made at 80 branches of commercial banks in Dhaka to exchange new notes of denominations Tk5, Tk10, Tk20, Tk50, and Tk100 during this period.

Each individual will be limited to receiving new notes only once.

