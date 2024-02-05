8 more chartered accountant firms get listed

With the latest addition, 39 audit firms are eligible for auditing banks and finance companies.

A file photo of Bangladesh bank. Photo: BSS
A file photo of Bangladesh bank. Photo: BSS

The Bangladesh Bank has prepared a list of 31 chartered accountant (CA) firms eligible for auditing banks and finance companies.

After a comprehensive review of appeals of several audit firms in line with the enlistment policy, competent authority has decided to add 8 more CA firms to the existing list, the central bank said in a circular today (5 February).

With the latest addition, 39 audit firms are eligible for auditing banks and finance companies.

The circular letter has been issued by Bangladesh Bank in exercise of its power conferred on it under section-39(1) of the Bank Company Act, 1991 (Amended up to 2023) and section-37(1) of Finance Company Act, 2023. ‍

According to the circular, one firm can audit a maximum of six banks and finance companies in a financial year.

The listed audit firms (Chartered Accountants)  are: Qasem & Co; Wahab & Co; ACNABIN; Ahmed Zaker & Co; Ahsan Manzur & Co; Anil Salam Idris & Co; Arun & Company; Aziz Halim Khair Choudhury; Basu Banerjee Nath & Co; Chowdhury Bhattacharjee & Co; Das Chowdhury Dutta & Co; Dewan Nazrul Islam & Co; G Kibria & Co; Hoda Vasi Chowdhury & Co; Hoque Bhattacharjee Das & Co; Howladar Yunus & Co; Hussain Farhad & Co; Islam Aftab Kamrul & Co; Islam Jahid & Co; K M Alam & Co; Kazi Zahir Khan & Co; Khan Wahab Shafique Rahman & Co; M J Abedin & Co; M M Rahman & Co; M Z Islam & Co; MABS & J Partners; Mahamud Sabuj & Co; Mahfel Huq & Co; Malek Siddiqui Wali; Masih Muhith Haque & Co; MRH Dey & Co; Nurul Faruk Hasan & Co; Pinaki & Company; Rahman Rahman Huq (KPMG); S. K. Barua & Co; Shafiq Basak & Co; Snehasish Mahmud & Co; Syful Shamsul Alam & Co; Zoha Zaman Kabir Rashid & Co.

