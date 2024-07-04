7 more banks sign MoU with NPA to implement national pension scheme

Banking

UNB
04 July, 2024, 10:00 am
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 10:05 am

Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

The National Pension Authority (NPA) on Wednesday (3 July) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 7 banks for the implementation of the universal pension scheme.

With this, the number of public and private banks implementing the universal pension program stands at 11.

The MoU was signed in the conference room of the finance division of the Ministry of Finance.

The seven banks with which the NPA has signed the MoU are Janata Bank, Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB), Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank, Prime Bank, Dutch-Bangla Bank, Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) and Mutual Trust Bank (MTB).

Four other banks have earlier signed MoUs with the NPA. They are Sonali Bank, Agrani Bank, BRAC Bank, and City Bank.

According to this, now public and private 11 banks will work to implement the universal pension program.

Finance Secretary Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder was the chief guest at the MoU signing ceremony. At that time, the Managing Directors (MDs), and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of the seven banks who signed the SOU were present.

