54% of annual agri loan target achieved in H1

Banking

TBS Report
25 January, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2023, 09:55 pm

Related News

54% of annual agri loan target achieved in H1

The high growth in agriculture loan disbursement came as the government has been campaigning for higher local production of agricultural items instead of imports

TBS Report
25 January, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2023, 09:55 pm
54% of annual agri loan target achieved in H1

The country's banks distributed Tk16,670 crore in agricultural loans in the first half of FY23, which is 54% of the Tk30,911 crore annual target, according to the latest data of the central bank.

The high growth in agriculture loan disbursement came as the government has been campaigning for higher local production of agricultural items, instead of imports, amid the global uncertainty in the food market caused by the Russia-Ukraine war, sector insiders said.

In FY22), the lenders also surpassed the agri loan target of Tk28,391 crore.

The Bangladesh Bank data says lenders distributed Tk7,915 crore loans for crop cultivation, Tk149 crore for the purchase of irrigation equipment, Tk113 crore for the purchase of agricultural equipment, Tk3,485 crore for cattle and poultry farms, Tk2,018 crore for fisheries, Tk87 crore for grain storage and marketing, Tk1,014 crore for the private sector and Tk1,900 crores for miscellaneous sectors between July and December last year.

Despite high growth in overall disbursement, at least 25 banks failed to achieve their lending targets for the sector, it said.

Meanwhile, banks received almost the same amount, Tk16,429 crores to be exact, in repayment of previously distributed agricultural loans. The debt collection from this sector was Tk13,593 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

It is very common that some banks disburse much more agricultural loans than the targets every year, while some struggle to achieve the targets. To fix the issue, the central bank has recently formed the Agricultural Development Common Fund under which banks can share their funds allocated for loans to the agriculture sector with each other.

Besides, the Bangladesh Bank in November last year announced a Tk5,000 crore refinancing scheme for farm loans at 4% interest ahead of Boro season to help farmers meet their cash needs amid growing input costs.  But the response from farmers so far remains poor, reports our district correspondents.

Economy / Top News

Agri loan / Agricultural Loan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to the CAB president Ghulam Rahman, one of the most common complaints of consumers is being deceived by sellers when it comes to the weight of goods. Photo: TBS

Has the Directorate improved consumer rights in Bangladesh?

14h | Panorama
A 2022 survey of 1,000 companies by professional services consultancy PwC found that between a sixth and a quarter had used AI in recruitment or employee retention in the past 12 months. Illustration: Bloomberg

AI is coming to your workplace. Is the world ready?

13h | Panorama
Edison Desdemona, the newly launched stellar project of Edison Real Estate, located at Bashundhara Residential Area. Photo: Courtesy

EDISON DESDEMONA: A creation like no other

1d | Habitat
BruTown by PARTI.studio. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interesting ceiling design ideas to elevate any space

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

6 facts to keep in mind before starting your own business

6 facts to keep in mind before starting your own business

2h | TBS Career
“Three quarters of 2023 are very challenging”

“Three quarters of 2023 are very challenging”

5h | Corporate Talks
Referee will show Fair Play card in the near future

Referee will show Fair Play card in the near future

1h | TBS SPORTS
Why Pathaan is not releasing in Bangladesh now?

Why Pathaan is not releasing in Bangladesh now?

4h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port

4
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February
Energy

Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February