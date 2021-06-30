5 Southeast Bank directors boycott AGM for discord with chairman

Ahsan Habib Tuhin
30 June, 2021, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2021, 10:42 pm

5 Southeast Bank directors boycott AGM for discord with chairman

Some five sponsor directors of the Southeast Bank (SEBL) have boycotted its annual general meeting (AGM) in the aftermath of their discord with the chairman.

The sponsor directors' are –Duluma Ahmed, MA Kashem, Azim Uddin Ahmed, Jusna Ara Kashem and Rehana Rahman.

They have long been in loggerheads with the bank chairman – Alamgir Kabir - over the management of the bank.

Talking to The Business Standard, MA Kashem, a director and also former chairman of the SEBL, vented his anger over how the bank is operating nowadays.  

"The journey of the bank started in my hand. We, the real entrepreneurs, are not satisfied with the way the bank is operating now. In protest, we did not attend the AGM," he said.  

However, the bank's managing director, M Kamal Hossain, placed a different reason for their absence in the virtual meeting.

He said the directors were in need of technological support to attend the virtual general meeting. But the bank's IT team could not enter their homes due to pandemic restrictions.

Moreover, Director MA Kashem was sick, the MD said, adding that he had no other idea why the five sponsor-directors avoided the AGM.

Meanwhile, another director of the bank said there were specific complaints that corruption is taking place in the bank.

"We wanted to hold a discussion with the chairman with a view to settling the complaints. But he is avoiding us. That is why we have protested silently by refraining from attending the meeting," he said on condition of anonymity.

On 30 June, the bank held the AGM virtually for approving dividends and auditing financial reports for the financial year 2020.

In the last year, the bank had declared a 10% cash dividend for the shareholders.

In that year, its earnings per share decreased by 14% to Tk1.81 compared to the previous year.

In the first quarter of this year, its earnings per share rose by 27% to Tk1.22.

Southeast Bank

