49 commercial banks ink agreement with BB over Tk10,000cr export fund

Banking

TBS Report
30 January, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2023, 07:25 pm

Forty-nine commercial banks have signed "Participation Agreements" with the Bangladesh Bank (BB) to be a part of the Export Facilitation Pre-finance Fund (EFPF) of Tk10,000 crore. 

The central bank formed the EFPF fund for exporters to continue the development and expansion of export-oriented industries.

Under this fund, exporters will be able to take loans in local currency against the purchase or import of raw materials at an interest rate of 4%. The tenure of the loan will be 180 days.

However, the interest rate will be 1.5% for banks, according to a central bank release.

Addressing the agreement signing ceremony, Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder said, "I strongly believe that this fund will contribute significantly to the development of the country's export sector given the economic fallout of Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war." 

He said the funding activities of EFPF will start soon.

The governor also noted that for the time being, no more funds will be created from foreign exchange reserves. 

The size of the Export Development Fund (EDF) fund will be reduced gradually by adjusting the amount and a $1 billion adjustment has already been made to EDF, he added.

Director of Banking Regulations and Policy Department of the Bangladesh Bank, Maqsuda Begum, and managing directors of the participating banks signed the agreement on Monday (30 January).

