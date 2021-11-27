Bankers’ Book: Digitally recorded documents to be treated as evidence

UNB
27 November, 2021, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2021, 02:01 pm

The Bankers' Book Evidence Bill 2021 was passed in Parliament on Saturday, defining the digitally recorded documents as such evidence under the proposed law.

Though law is already there to deal with it, the new draft law was brought to incorporate digitally recorded evidence in it.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal moved the Bill in the House and it was passed by voice vote.

The proposed law is going to replace the old Bankers' Book Evidence Act 1891 as many things in the current law are not consistent with the present-day situation.

Besides, the banks are now working digitally which was not mentioned in the previous law and the draft law has stated it clearly.

The proposed law has suggested making information public except those of private ones after taking permission from the court and fixing the authorities who can do that.

The new law also states some offences, punishments and trial to prevent unauthorised and behind-scene leak of any information.

The proposed law defines the jurisdiction of the court for any bank-related information, which is totally prohibited in the old one.

Some of the information has been opened up in the new law, axing the privileged and personal information, which will be authorised to publish the information.

