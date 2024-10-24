Bank employees also have to file tax returns: BB

Just like government employees, bank officials and staff in the four city corporations of Bangladesh are now required to submit their tax returns online.

The Banking Regulations and Policy Department of Bangladesh Bank gave the instruction yesterday (23 October).

Referring to a special order issued by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) on 22 October, the announcement says all bank employees will have to follow the instructions.

All managing directors and chief executive officers of scheduled banks operating in the country have been instructed to ensure that their employees adhere to the online tax return submission requirement.

The central bank's notice explained that this directive has been issued under the authority granted by Section 45 of the Banking Companies Act, 1991.

To facilitate easier compliance for the 2024-2025 tax year, the NBR launched an online return submission system on September 9. Individual taxpayers can now conveniently prepare and file their returns online via the platform at www.etaxnbr.gov.bd.

As of 21 October, the number of returns filed online has exceeded 100,000.