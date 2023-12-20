Bangladesh’s LDC graduation poses challenges: Finance secretary

Finance Secretary Khairuzzaman Mozumder. Photo: Bangladesh
Finance Secretary Khairuzzaman Mozumder. Photo: Bangladesh

Finance Secretary Khairuzzaman Mozumder has expressed concerns regarding Bangladesh's graduation from the list of the least-developed countries (LDC).

"Bangladesh's graduation from LDC is a matter of headache for us," Khairuzzaman said during his speech at the National Board of Revenue (NBR) event honouring 141 top taxpayers at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center today (20 December).

"After graduating from the LDC status, we will no longer have the benefit of duty-free exports under preferential tariffs. We might get this benefit for a few more years as we are currently negotiating to extend this period," he added.

Khairuzzaman said Bangladesh won't be able to provide subsidies for exports either. "This will make us uncompetitive, leading to a reduction in exports and necessitating a decrease in import tariffs," he feared. 

To address these challenges, he emphasised the importance of increasing revenue collection.

At the event, the NBR honoured 141 top and long-time taxpayers by distributing tax cards and awards for the best taxpayers. 

The event recognised top taxpayers from Dhaka's north and south city corporations and the rest of the Dhaka district.

Tobacco businessman Kaus Mia, who has been paying taxes since 1956 received an award. Photo: TBS
Tobacco businessman Kaus Mia, who has been paying taxes since 1956 received an award. Photo: TBS

A notable recipient of the award was tobacco businessman Kaus Mia, who has been paying taxes since 1956. 

Despite his advanced age and health issues, Kaus Mia attended the event in a wheelchair and expressed his intention to continue paying taxes in the coming years. 

His son mentioned they are planning to take him abroad for medical treatment on Wednesday.

