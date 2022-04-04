Bangladesh’s forex reserves crosses $44 bln thanks to better inflow

Economy

UNB
04 April, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2022, 06:58 pm

Related News

Bangladesh’s forex reserves crosses $44 bln thanks to better inflow

The export earnings and remittance inflows of $15.29 billion in nine months of the current (July-March) fiscal year (FY), pushed the foreign currency reserves to 44.30 billion on Sunday in contrast to a month ago

UNB
04 April, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2022, 06:58 pm
Bangladesh’s forex reserves crosses $44 bln thanks to better inflow

Bangladesh's forex reserves rose to $44.30 billion again after a month, thanks to growing inward remittance.

The forex reserve fell to $43.89 billion on 6 March 2022 after paying import bills of $2.16 billion to Asian Clearing Union (ACU). It was the lowest forex reserves for Bangladesh in past one year.

The export earnings and remittance inflows of $15.29 billion in nine months of the current (July-March) fiscal year (FY), pushed the foreign currency reserves to 44.30 billion on Sunday in contrast to a month ago.

Bangladesh Bank (BB) sources said with the reserves, it will be possible to meet the import costs over five months. But even six months ago, Bangladesh Bank had reserves to meet the import cost of 10 months.

However, the inflow of remittance is still in negative growth in the first nine months (July-March) of the current 2021-22 fiscal year. In these nine months, the expatriates have sent $15.30 remittance. During the same period of the last fiscal year 2020-21, the expatriates sent $ 18.59 billion remittance.

It shows that the inflow of inward remittance has decreased by 18% in nine months despite remittance inflow increase by 24.45% in March compared to February.

Md Serajul Islam, executive director and spokesperson of BB told UNB that remittance inflow in the banking channel is increasing gradually after raising the cash incentive to 2.5%.

The expatriates are taking Tk102.5 by sending Tk 100 remittance in the hassles-free legal channel, he said.

Serajul hinted that the remittance inflow would increase in April for Ramadhan and Eid as the expatriates usually send more money to their relatives in the country during the festival.

The inward remittance inflow of the last nine months of FY2022 saw a decreasing trend compared with the similar months in the FY2021.

Bangladesh received remittance $1.87 million in July, $1810.10 million in August, $1726.71 million in September, $1646.87 million in October and $1553.70 million in November, $1630.66 million in December, $1704.53 million in January, $1149.08 million in February and $1859.97 million in March of FY22.

In the same period of FY21, the remittance inflow was $2598.21million in July, $1963.94 million in August, $ 2151.05 million in September, $ 2102.16 million in October, $2078.74 million in November, $2050.65 million in December, $ 1961.91 million in January, $1780.59 million in February and $1910.98 million in March.

Top News / Banking

Bangladesh Bank (BB) / Forex reserve / remittance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Find your escape to a fun time with Kraftz

4h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Made with Love: Where art meets productivity

6h | Brands
HCCL has around 200 enlisted caregivers, of whom more than 100 are actively engaged. Photo: Courtesy

HCCL: A tech-driven home care solution for your loved elderly ones

6h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Note merged with S Series to become the default android 

7h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Is Imran Khan going to face the music?

Is Imran Khan going to face the music?

5h | Videos
Sunflowers smiling on roads of Rajshahi

Sunflowers smiling on roads of Rajshahi

5h | Videos
How Pak caretaker govt to take shape

How Pak caretaker govt to take shape

21h | Videos
They don’t want to stay in this traditional profession

They don’t want to stay in this traditional profession

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

2
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

3
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

4
File photo of a BRTC Bus/Collected
Transport

BRTC to buy 320 buses to carry metro rail passengers

5
Picture: Collected
Industry

Bashundhara bringing in a private marketplace

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online