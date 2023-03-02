Moody's outlook downgrade may prove costly for Bangladesh's banking system: Experts

The downgrade in the outlook of Bangladesh's banking system by Moody's may prove costly for Bangladesh's banking system, says Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB) Chairman Selim RF Hussain and former Bangladesh Bank governor Salehuddin Ahmed.

Salehuddin Ahmed said that this downgrade will have a significant impact on Bangladesh.

He said, "If this [the downgrade] was for a single bank, it wouldn't have been an issue. But here we are talking about the country's entire banking system. Global lenders such as the IMF and World Bank [WB] will now be more cautious in providing funding."

"Besides, foreign investors may start thinking that the business prospect here [in Bangladesh] is not that good or there are problems in the management of the banking sector. We have trade with many different countries, they will also take this matter very seriously."

"The interest rate of private foreign loans may also increase. A downgrade in our rating is not something good for us," he added.

Stating that the situation may deteriorate further if authorities fail to take prompt measures for improvements, the former central bank governor said, "The country's foreign currency inflow is already low, and reserves are depleting fast. These need to be increased."

When asked what factors are considered while preparing a rating, he said, "The entire economic condition of a country including the banking sector, investment opportunities and environment, and regulatory environment, among other factors are taken into account."

Asked about what can be done immediately to resolve the crisis, Salehuddin said, "The Bangladesh Bank [BB] and the finance ministry are quite aware of what needs to be done in this regard to over this situation."

Selim RF Hussain, chairman of the Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB) and managing director of Brac Bank said, the downgrade is a cause for concern as it will impact the cost of borrowing for banks and their ability to access capital markets.

"Bangladesh's external trade may become costlier following the recent downgrade of its banking system's outlook by Moody's," Hussain told The Business Standard.

He warns that Bangladesh's reputation will be at stake, and corresponding banking will be costlier, resulting in increased prices. He noted that the cost of corresponding banking in Pakistan is lower than that of Bangladesh.

The ABB chairman also said corresponding banks have already limited or restricted lending to Bangladesh.

Bangladesh's external trade was over $130 billion in FY22, and banks often have to borrow from foreign banks, extend payments, and confirm LCs (letters of credit) by foreign banks, which will become costlier. There are 62 banks in Bangladesh, and many of them are facing challenges including high non-performing loans (NPL), provision shortfall, and poor governance.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has also recently tagged reforms in the banking sector with its $4.7 billion loan programme. The IMF has stressed the need to address the challenges faced by the banking sector in Bangladesh, including strengthening regulation and supervision, improving corporate governance, and addressing the issue of high NPLs.

Selim RF Hussain said, the downgrade in the outlook of Bangladesh's banking system could also affect the confidence of investors, customers, and counterparties in the banking system, potentially leading to increased volatility in the financial markets.

Bangladesh needs to take urgent measures to reform its banking sector and address the challenges it faces to restore confidence and avoid further negative impacts on the economy, he added.

On 9 December 2022, Moody's Investors Service placed Bangladesh's long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings at Ba3 on review for downgrade. The decision to place the ratings on review for downgrade was driven by Moody's assessment that Bangladesh's deteriorating external position raises external vulnerability and government liquidity risks in a way that may not be consistent with its current rating.