Bangladesh's economy to rebound after national elections: BSEC chairman

Economy

UNB
17 October, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2023, 10:59 am

Related News

Bangladesh's economy to rebound after national elections: BSEC chairman

UNB
17 October, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2023, 10:59 am
Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam. TBS Sketch
Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam. TBS Sketch

The economy of the country will see a positive upturn following the upcoming national elections,  Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam said today.

Speaking at a programme at Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), the BSEC chief said the country's capital market was held back for over two decades.

He said the capital market is very technical and many people could not understand its importance.

"Currently the market is moving forward. The market scope has increased a lot. New products are being launched. However, this market needs further development if the pace of economic development is to be sustained," he said.

The BSEC chairman said institutional investors and mutual funds are essential for a dynamic capital market and its stability. He said it will play an important role in meeting the needs of the economy after the national elections.

"If everyone works together, it will definitely be possible to take the mutual fund sector and the capital market a long way," Prof Islam said.

The opening transaction and ringing the bell ceremony of the Capitec Grameen Bank Growth Fund at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Tuesday. 

Chief Regulatory Officer of DSE Khairul Bashar Abu Taher Mohammad and Capitec Asset Management Limited Chief Operating Officer Sumit Pal signed the listing agreement on behalf of their respective institutions.

DSE's Managing Director (MD) Dr ATM Tarikuzzaman and Assistant General Manager of DSE's Listing Department Rabiul Islam, among others, spoke at the function.

Top News

BSEC Chairman Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam / Bangladesh National Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why choosing a lower-paying job can sometimes be a wise decision

4h | Pursuit
Some of the players came from different parts of the country and have other professions. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

‘When they see me play, they realise I’m much more than my lost limb’

7h | Panorama
Carlito's Way: Fate's fiddle on the road to redemption

Carlito's Way: Fate's fiddle on the road to redemption

1d | Features
The design has an earthy theme, with custom-designed wall textures and extensive use of wood. Photo: Courtesy

YUGEN SPA AND SALON: Letting nature reshape design

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Middle East erupts over killing more than 500 innocent people

Middle East erupts over killing more than 500 innocent people

1h | TBS World
House Building Finance Corporation to lend tk 1,300 crore

House Building Finance Corporation to lend tk 1,300 crore

3h | Corporate Talks
Why is the "Rafah Crossing" pointing as "Gaza's lifeline"?

Why is the "Rafah Crossing" pointing as "Gaza's lifeline"?

5h | TBS World
Israel's occupation of Gaza would be a big mistake: Biden

Israel's occupation of Gaza would be a big mistake: Biden

1d | TBS World