Bangladesh's economy to rebound after national elections: BSEC chairman

The economy of the country will see a positive upturn following the upcoming national elections, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam said today.

Speaking at a programme at Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), the BSEC chief said the country's capital market was held back for over two decades.

He said the capital market is very technical and many people could not understand its importance.

"Currently the market is moving forward. The market scope has increased a lot. New products are being launched. However, this market needs further development if the pace of economic development is to be sustained," he said.

The BSEC chairman said institutional investors and mutual funds are essential for a dynamic capital market and its stability. He said it will play an important role in meeting the needs of the economy after the national elections.

"If everyone works together, it will definitely be possible to take the mutual fund sector and the capital market a long way," Prof Islam said.

The opening transaction and ringing the bell ceremony of the Capitec Grameen Bank Growth Fund at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Tuesday.

