Bangladesh's economy to reach $1 trillion by 2040: Planning ministry

The size of Bangladesh's economy will be $1 trillion by 2040, if the current consecutive growth of over 6% continues while it will be achieved by 2030 if the growth goes over 8%, said an official document of the planning ministry.

The information has also been placed in the updated picture of the economy of Bangladesh presented by the ministry of planning in the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), on Tuesday.

The document stated that the average economic growth of Bangladesh has been 6.4% in the last six years. Even if this growth falls below 5%, the economy of Bangladesh will touch the milestone of trillion dollars by 2040.

But if economic growth increases to 8-9% and internal stability is maintained, it will reach trillion dollars by 2030.

The Canadian online publication Visual Capitalist on 29 December published the statistics of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) showing the size of Bangladesh's economy at $465 billion. Bangladesh was ranked 35th among major economies last year.