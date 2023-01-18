Bangladesh's economy to reach $1 trillion by 2040: Planning ministry

Economy

UNB
18 January, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2023, 07:40 pm

Related News

Bangladesh's economy to reach $1 trillion by 2040: Planning ministry

UNB
18 January, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2023, 07:40 pm
Bangladesh&#039;s economy to reach $1 trillion by 2040: Planning ministry

The size of Bangladesh's economy will be $1 trillion by 2040, if the current consecutive growth of over 6% continues while it will be achieved by 2030 if the growth goes over 8%, said an official document of the planning ministry.

The information has also been placed in the updated picture of the economy of Bangladesh presented by the ministry of planning in the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), on Tuesday.

The document stated that the average economic growth of Bangladesh has been 6.4% in the last six years. Even if this growth falls below 5%, the economy of Bangladesh will touch the milestone of trillion dollars by 2040.

But if economic growth increases to 8-9% and internal stability is maintained, it will reach trillion dollars by 2030.

The Canadian online publication Visual Capitalist on 29 December published the statistics of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) showing the size of Bangladesh's economy at $465 billion. Bangladesh was ranked 35th among major economies last year.

Bangladesh / Top News

Planning Ministry / Bangladesh Economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The brave new world of recreation in the workplace

11h | Pursuit
Is capitalism racist?

Is capitalism racist?

11h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

Always racing to meetings? It is slowing you down

11h | Pursuit
Zero Idea: Carving out a space for science on social media

Zero Idea: Carving out a space for science on social media

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Messi-Ronaldo to face each other in Saudi Arabia

Messi-Ronaldo to face each other in Saudi Arabia

1h | TBS SPORTS
The most bold move of badhon’s life

The most bold move of badhon’s life

3h | TBS Entertainment
Who will buy a couch worth millions of taka?

Who will buy a couch worth millions of taka?

4h | TBS Stories
Unemployment hits all-time high at 6.91% in Nov

Unemployment hits all-time high at 6.91% in Nov

6h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

4
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

5
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

6
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC