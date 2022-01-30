Bangladesh’s economy to grow 7.2% in current fiscal year: Kamal

Bangladesh's economy will grow at 7.2% in the current fiscal year, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said today.

"Per capita income will reach $2,785 this year," the minister made the remarks after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase on Sunday (30 January).

The minister also hoped that the per capita income will reach $3,089 in the next fiscal year.

Earlier on 12 January, the World Bank said the country's economy is expected to grow at 6.4% in 2021-22 financial year and 6.9% in FY2022-23.

In December last year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected 6.6% GDP growth for Bangladesh in FY22.