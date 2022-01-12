Bangladesh economy to grow 6.4% in FY2021-22: World Bank

Bangladesh's economy is expected to grow at 6.4% in 2021-22 financial year, according to the World Bank's "Global Economic Prospects" report released on Tuesday (11 January).

The World Bank report also added that the country's economy is expected to see a 6.9% growth in FY2022-23.

Neighbouring India's economic growth is expected to be 8.3% in the current financial year and 8.7% in 2022-23, the report said.

Nepal's growth is expected to be at 3.9% this fiscal and at 4.7% in the next financial year.

Pakistan's economy will grow by 3.4% in the current fiscal and at 4% in 2022-23, the report added.

Global economic growth though, the World Bank report said, will "decelerate markedly" this year as coronavirus outbreaks and supply chain snarls persist.

At the same time, the support programmes unveiled by several governments are about to end, it added.

It predicted further that global growth will slow down to 4.1% this year from an estimated 5.5% in 2021, but warned "Omicron-related economic disruptions could substantially reduce growth" to as low as 3.4%.

"The world economy is simultaneously facing Covid-19, inflation, and policy uncertainty, with government spending and monetary policies in uncharted territory. Rising inequality and security challenges are particularly harmful for developing countries," said World Bank Group President David Malpass.

"Putting more countries on a favorable growth path requires concerted international action and a comprehensive set of national policy responses," he added.

The report remarked that the rapid spread of the Omicron variant indicates that the pandemic will likely continue to disrupt economic activity in the near term. In addition, a notable deceleration in major economies—including the United States and China—will weigh on external demand in emerging and developing economies.