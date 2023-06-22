Bangladeshis' deposits in Swiss banks drop by record 93.7% in 2022

Economy

Mohammad Ali
22 June, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2023, 08:01 pm

Related News

Bangladeshis' deposits in Swiss banks drop by record 93.7% in 2022

Mohammad Ali
22 June, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2023, 08:01 pm

Bangladeshis' deposits in Swiss National Banks hit a record low at 55.2 million Swiss francs (CHF) or about Tk540 crore in 2022 - a 93.7% drop from 871.1 million CHF a year ago.

However, individual deposits have increased by 35.3% to CHF 35.6 million or about Tk348.4 crore from CHF 26.3 million a year ago.

This record decline in deposits in Swiss Banks is due to a 97.7% decline in bank deposits.

In 2022, the amount deposited from Bangladeshi banks to Swiss banks was CHF 19.34 million, down from CHF 844.5 million a year ago.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) released the data in its annual banking statistics for 2022 on Thursday.

Mahbubur Rahman, the managing director of Mutual Trust Bank, told The Business Standard that one of the main reasons for the decrease in deposits of Bangladeshis in Swiss banks is the extensive pressure of foreign payments in 2022. In that year, they had to make payments of nearly $8-9 billion each month.

He said that usually the money in the accounts with the Swiss bank of our country's banks is kept for payment. Due to the dollar crisis in the country since February of last year, the banks have withdrawn whatever sources of dollars they had because they need to make payments first without keeping any deposits.

At the individual level, deposits increased by 35% because the tendency of people going abroad has significantly increased, and they prefer to keep their money in foreign banks. However, the amount that has increased in individual accounts is very low compared to the total.

In terms of the total deposited figure, Indian money in the banks was the highest among South Asian countries, with an 11.2% fall to 3,400 million CHF.

Bangladesh stood in fifth position among South Asian countries in terms of the total deposit in Swiss Banks, and it experienced the largest fall (93.7%) in year-on-year deposits, followed by Afghanistan (77.5% fall) and Pakistan (45% fall).

Among all the South Asian nations, Nepal saw the biggest increase in deposits, around 62% to 482 million CHF.

Deposits by Maldivian citizens stood at 4.9 million CHF, with a 47.7% increase, and Sri Lanka has seen an 18.8% increase to 66.5 million CHF.

According to SNB statistics, the data on "total liabilities" of Swiss banks to Bangladeshis includes all types of funds, including deposits from individuals, banks, and other enterprises.

The report explained that the deposits as "liabilities" of Swiss banks are the official figures provided to the SNB by the Swiss banks. The figures do not indicate anything about the much-talked-about illicit money, if any, parked by Bangladeshis there.

Top News

Swiss banks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

A visual paean to a prodigy: Celebrating Abbas Kiarostami

4h | Features
Sketch: TBS

Asset reconstruction companies necessary to address NPLs

6h | Panorama
The binturong is a completely harmless animal. Photo taken at Lawachara National Park. Photo: Mohammed Mostafa Feeroz

Marvellous and mysterious: The binturongs of Bangladesh

7h | Earth
Bahamoni, Minoti and Oporna visited Italy in 2019. Photo: Courtesy

Munda girls, an Italian priest and their fight against early marriages

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh: A Roundtable Discussion

Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh: A Roundtable Discussion

2h | TBS Round Table
Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

3h | TBS Insight
DU celebrated International Yoga Day for the first time

DU celebrated International Yoga Day for the first time

1h | TBS Today
Search for Titan enters decisive phase

Search for Titan enters decisive phase

3h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
Bangladesh joining BRICS. What now?
Economy

Bangladesh joining BRICS. What now?

5
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline